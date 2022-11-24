Toyota Financial Services India standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 195.52 croreNet profit of Toyota Financial Services India declined 40.91% to Rs 47.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 195.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 188.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales195.52188.60 4 OPM %84.0294.15 -PBDT70.9491.72 -23 PBT64.0187.39 -27 NP47.8280.93 -41
