Toyota Financial Services India standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Toyota Financial Services India declined 40.91% to Rs 47.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 195.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 188.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.195.52188.6084.0294.1570.9491.7264.0187.3947.8280.93

