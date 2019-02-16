TPI India reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bank of Baroda intimates of bank strike
DIC India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.60 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Spacenet Enterprises India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Ricoh India provides financial update
Board of NLC India approves buyback of shares up to Rs 1248.99 cr
-
Sales decline 1.07% to Rs 6.50 croreNet Loss of TPI India reported to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 1.07% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.506.57 -1 OPM %-72.001.37 -PBDT-4.85-0.18 -2594 PBT-5.03-0.28 -1696 NP-5.03-0.28 -1696
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU