Trans India House Impex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 14.79 crore

Net profit of Trans India House Impex reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 14.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.7904.1200.67-0.220.67-0.220.67-0.22

