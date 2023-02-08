Transcorp International consolidated net profit declines 98.57% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.81% to Rs 748.18 croreNet profit of Transcorp International declined 98.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.81% to Rs 748.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 700.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales748.18700.49 7 OPM %0.06-0.02 -PBDT0.5611.76 -95 PBT0.2011.19 -98 NP0.1611.15 -99
