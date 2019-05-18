Transcorp International reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.34 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 53.24% to Rs 380.53 croreNet loss of Transcorp International reported to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 25.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 53.24% to Rs 380.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 248.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 25.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 80.40% to Rs 1468.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 813.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales380.53248.33 53 1468.16813.82 80 OPM %-1.66-2.81 --0.74-0.43 - PBDT-6.4033.85 PL -10.3635.56 PL PBT-6.6633.58 PL -11.4234.50 PL NP-5.3425.09 PL -8.5025.68 PL
