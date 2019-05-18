JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Triveni Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Transcorp International reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.34 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 53.24% to Rs 380.53 crore

Net loss of Transcorp International reported to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 25.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 53.24% to Rs 380.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 248.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 25.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 80.40% to Rs 1468.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 813.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales380.53248.33 53 1468.16813.82 80 OPM %-1.66-2.81 --0.74-0.43 - PBDT-6.4033.85 PL -10.3635.56 PL PBT-6.6633.58 PL -11.4234.50 PL NP-5.3425.09 PL -8.5025.68 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 13:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements