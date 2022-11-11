Transcorp International standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.49% to Rs 694.35 croreNet profit of Transcorp International declined 42.86% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.49% to Rs 694.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 524.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales694.35524.08 32 OPM %0.050.17 -PBDT0.470.69 -32 PBT0.120.20 -40 NP0.080.14 -43
