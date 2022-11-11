Transcorp International standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.49% to Rs 694.35 crore

Net profit of Transcorp International declined 42.86% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.49% to Rs 694.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 524.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.694.35524.080.050.170.470.690.120.200.080.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)