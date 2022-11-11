Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 141.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.10% to Rs 307.46 crore

Net profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India rose 141.60% to Rs 11.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 307.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 267.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.307.46267.1211.127.9722.5612.6118.408.2911.504.76

