Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 141.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.10% to Rs 307.46 croreNet profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India rose 141.60% to Rs 11.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 307.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 267.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales307.46267.12 15 OPM %11.127.97 -PBDT22.5612.61 79 PBT18.408.29 122 NP11.504.76 142
