Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 167.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.98% to Rs 328.29 croreNet profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India rose 167.44% to Rs 13.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.98% to Rs 328.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 334.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales328.29334.91 -2 OPM %9.585.38 -PBDT23.1913.09 77 PBT13.858.39 65 NP13.805.16 167
