Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 167.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India rose 167.44% to Rs 13.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.98% to Rs 328.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 334.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

