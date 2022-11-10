Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 13.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.74% to Rs 216.17 croreNet profit of Transpek Industry rose 13.58% to Rs 19.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.74% to Rs 216.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 154.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales216.17154.69 40 OPM %16.2719.72 -PBDT34.8131.59 10 PBT26.6824.36 10 NP19.9917.60 14
