Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 13.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Transpek Industry rose 13.58% to Rs 19.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.74% to Rs 216.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 154.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

