Transport Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 1.29% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 19.21% to Rs 620.26 croreNet profit of Transport Corporation of India rose 1.29% to Rs 25.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 25.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 19.21% to Rs 620.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 520.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales620.26520.33 19 OPM %8.569.65 -PBDT51.9249.77 4 PBT32.8732.27 2 NP25.8725.54 1
