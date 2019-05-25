JUST IN
Business Standard

Transport Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 33.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.93% to Rs 691.83 crore

Net profit of Transport Corporation of India rose 33.56% to Rs 43.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 691.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 607.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.04% to Rs 127.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 103.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.33% to Rs 2558.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2180.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales691.83607.23 14 2558.292180.51 17 OPM %11.1410.32 -9.559.72 - PBDT72.5862.90 15 235.47202.89 16 PBT53.7046.71 15 160.28135.56 18 NP43.6232.66 34 127.64103.74 23

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 12:55 IST

