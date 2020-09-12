Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.58 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.20% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net Loss of Tree House Education & Accessories reported to Rs 7.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.20% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.461.254.3516.00-1.26-1.07-7.58-8.49-7.58-8.49

