Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.58 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tree House Education & Accessories reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.57 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Aro Granite Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Macmillan Education awarded 'Best Education Brand of 2020' by The Economic Times
Coronavirus: Haryana govt shuts all universities, colleges till March 31
Lockdown has had disastrous impact on hospitality sector; govt support needed: Industry
-
Sales decline 63.20% to Rs 0.46 croreNet Loss of Tree House Education & Accessories reported to Rs 7.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.20% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.461.25 -63 OPM %4.3516.00 -PBDT-1.26-1.07 -18 PBT-7.58-8.49 11 NP-7.58-8.49 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU