Tree House Education & Accessories reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.82 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.23% to Rs 1.18 croreNet Loss of Tree House Education & Accessories reported to Rs 15.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 37.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.23% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 42.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 97.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 47.71% to Rs 3.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.181.30 -9 3.667.00 -48 OPM %-26.27-142.31 --17.21-248.57 - PBDT-0.98-2.36 58 -4.71-19.39 76 PBT-10.91-14.82 26 -37.16-71.99 48 NP-15.82-37.56 58 -42.07-97.03 57
