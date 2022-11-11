Trent consolidated net profit rises 0.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 65.75% to Rs 1952.74 croreNet profit of Trent rose 0.48% to Rs 93.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 92.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.75% to Rs 1952.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1178.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1952.741178.09 66 OPM %13.1017.80 -PBDT248.74191.82 30 PBT137.13118.96 15 NP93.0292.58 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU