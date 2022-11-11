JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Starlit Power Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Trent consolidated net profit rises 0.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 65.75% to Rs 1952.74 crore

Net profit of Trent rose 0.48% to Rs 93.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 92.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.75% to Rs 1952.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1178.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1952.741178.09 66 OPM %13.1017.80 -PBDT248.74191.82 30 PBT137.13118.96 15 NP93.0292.58 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU