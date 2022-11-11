Trent consolidated net profit rises 0.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 65.75% to Rs 1952.74 crore

Net profit of Trent rose 0.48% to Rs 93.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 92.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.75% to Rs 1952.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1178.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1952.741178.0913.1017.80248.74191.82137.13118.9693.0292.58

