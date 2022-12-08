Trent to divest 3.22% stake held in Tata Unistore to Tata Digital

Trent has signed a definitive agreement with Tata Industries, Tata Unistore (TUL) and Tata Digital (TDPL) dated 8 December 2022 to divest its stake of approximately 3.22% (on a fully diluted basis) held in TUL to TDPL.

The sale of equity shares of TUL to TDPL is a related party transaction.

TDPL is a promoter group company.

TUL is engaged in the business of operating an e-commerce business under the brand names 'Tata CLiQ' and 'Tata CLiQ Luxury'.

