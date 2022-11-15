Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit declines 25.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.75% to Rs 536.75 crore

Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri declined 25.68% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.75% to Rs 536.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 455.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.536.75455.844.264.7313.7715.507.529.835.477.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)