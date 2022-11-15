JUST IN
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit declines 25.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.75% to Rs 536.75 crore

Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri declined 25.68% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.75% to Rs 536.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 455.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales536.75455.84 18 OPM %4.264.73 -PBDT13.7715.50 -11 PBT7.529.83 -23 NP5.477.36 -26

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:22 IST

