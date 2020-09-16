Tridev InfraEstates reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GFL standalone net profit declines 99.14% in the March 2020 quarter
Five X Tradecom standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Globe Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Pervasive Commodities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Integrated Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Tridev InfraEstates reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU