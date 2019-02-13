JUST IN
Tridev InfraEstates reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Tridev InfraEstates reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.010.05 -80 OPM %00 -PBDT00.02 -100 PBT00.02 -100 NP00.01 -100

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 11:21 IST

