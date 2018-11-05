Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit rises 31.67% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 214.88 croreNet profit of Trigyn Technologies rose 31.67% to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 214.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 165.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales214.88165.29 30 OPM %9.989.46 -PBDT22.1015.77 40 PBT21.8015.52 40 NP13.7210.42 32
