JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dynemic Products standalone net profit declines 6.30% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit rises 31.67% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 214.88 crore

Net profit of Trigyn Technologies rose 31.67% to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 214.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 165.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales214.88165.29 30 OPM %9.989.46 -PBDT22.1015.77 40 PBT21.8015.52 40 NP13.7210.42 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 16:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements