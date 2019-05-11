Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit rises 47.30% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 52.03% to Rs 271.78 crore

Net profit of rose 47.30% to Rs 14.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 52.03% to Rs 271.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 178.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.75% to Rs 48.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.70% to Rs 894.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 684.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

