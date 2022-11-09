Trinity League India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 10500.00% to Rs 1.06 croreNet loss of Trinity League India reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10500.00% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.060.01 10500 OPM %-16.04-1200.00 -PBDT-0.190.40 PL PBT-0.220.38 PL NP-0.300.38 PL
