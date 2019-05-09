Trinity League India standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 22.22% to Rs 0.63 crore

Net profit of declined 14.29% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.08% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.56% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

