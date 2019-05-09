Trinity League India standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.22% to Rs 0.63 croreNet profit of Trinity League India declined 14.29% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 77.08% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.56% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.630.81 -22 0.851.07 -21 OPM %88.8990.12 -17.6552.34 - PBDT0.590.75 -21 0.220.62 -65 PBT0.570.74 -23 0.140.59 -76 NP0.540.63 -14 0.110.48 -77
