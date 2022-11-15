Trio Mercantile & Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.43% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net loss of Trio Mercantile & Trading reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.43% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.690.70-46.38-25.71-0.080.03-0.080.03-0.080.03

