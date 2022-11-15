JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indices may open higher
Business Standard

Trio Mercantile & Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 1.43% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net loss of Trio Mercantile & Trading reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.43% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.690.70 -1 OPM %-46.38-25.71 -PBDT-0.080.03 PL PBT-0.080.03 PL NP-0.080.03 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU