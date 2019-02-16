JUST IN
Sharon Bio-Medicine reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Trio Mercantile & Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 20.17% to Rs 9.65 crore

Net profit of Trio Mercantile & Trading reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.17% to Rs 9.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.658.03 20 OPM %4.77-1.25 -PBDT0.740 0 PBT0.740 0 NP0.560 0

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
