Trishakti Electronics & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Trishakti Electronics & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Bharat Electronics standalone net profit rises 19.67% in the March 2019 quarter
Centum Electronics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.51 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Lalit Polymers & Electronics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of Trishakti Electronics & Industries reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.25% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 45.31% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.350 0 0.350.64 -45 OPM %20.000 --134.29-45.31 - PBDT0.27-0.10 LP 0.200.35 -43 PBT0.24-0.13 LP 0.110.25 -56 NP0.24-0.16 LP 0.110.16 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU