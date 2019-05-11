Triton Valves standalone net profit rises 95.93% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.79% to Rs 58.63 croreNet profit of Triton Valves rose 95.93% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 58.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 47.25% to Rs 3.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 242.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 220.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales58.6354.90 7 242.53220.79 10 OPM %11.298.21 -7.9710.12 - PBDT5.753.55 62 15.0119.30 -22 PBT2.780.90 209 4.168.82 -53 NP2.411.23 96 3.456.54 -47
