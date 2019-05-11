Triton Valves standalone net profit rises 95.93% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.79% to Rs 58.63 crore

Net profit of rose 95.93% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 58.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.25% to Rs 3.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 242.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 220.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

58.6354.90242.53220.7911.298.217.9710.125.753.5515.0119.302.780.904.168.822.411.233.456.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)