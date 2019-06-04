Triumph International Finance India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Triumph International Finance India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Top heavy? Still rock in off-shoulder, low-back outfits
Triumph Motorcycles launches all new Scrambler 1200 XC bike
Triumph expects sales to remain flat in India this fiscal
Triumph launches new versions of Street Twin, Street Scrambler in India
-
Sales rise 16.96% to Rs 2.62 croreNet Loss of Triumph International Finance India reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.96% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 2.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.622.24 17 2.812.38 18 OPM %-4.20-12.50 --5.34-7.56 - PBDT-0.18-0.28 36 -0.12-0.15 20 PBT-0.18-0.28 36 -0.12-0.15 20 NP-0.18-0.28 36 -0.12-0.15 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU