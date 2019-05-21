Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit declines 20.10% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 1.84% to Rs 239.65 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine declined 20.10% to Rs 28.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.84% to Rs 239.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 244.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.42% to Rs 100.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 95.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.83% to Rs 839.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 751.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales239.65244.13 -2 839.99751.10 12 OPM %16.7023.01 -18.0120.68 - PBDT47.1059.67 -21 169.50162.92 4 PBT41.8454.34 -23 149.38143.80 4 NP28.2735.38 -20 100.2395.99 4

