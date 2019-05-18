TTI Enterprise reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 39.29% to Rs 0.34 croreNet profit of TTI Enterprise reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 39.29% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.29% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.59% to Rs 2.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.340.56 -39 2.662.91 -9 OPM %52.94-14.29 -8.279.62 - PBDT0.18-0.08 LP 0.220.28 -21 PBT0.18-0.08 LP 0.220.28 -21 NP0.14-0.15 LP 0.180.21 -14
