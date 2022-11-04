Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit rises 13.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.37% to Rs 3648.67 crore

Net profit of Tube Investments of India rose 13.30% to Rs 210.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 186.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.37% to Rs 3648.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3162.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3648.673162.4514.1112.02528.99385.61435.49294.22210.79186.05

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)