Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit rises 48.49% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.44% to Rs 1263.82 croreNet profit of Tube Investments of India rose 48.49% to Rs 54.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 1263.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1144.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 63.12% to Rs 240.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 147.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 5463.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4751.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1263.821144.34 10 5463.664751.17 15 OPM %9.707.33 -9.817.80 - PBDT128.4983.54 54 536.22370.63 45 PBT87.9345.42 94 374.64217.09 73 NP54.7536.87 48 240.42147.39 63
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
