Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit rises 48.49% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 48.49% to Rs 54.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 1263.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1144.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.12% to Rs 240.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 147.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 5463.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4751.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

