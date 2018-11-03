Tube Investments of India standalone net profit rises 24.94% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 15.30% to Rs 1287.68 crore

Net profit of Tube Investments of India rose 24.94% to Rs 57.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 45.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 15.30% to Rs 1287.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1116.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1287.681116.82 15 OPM %10.259.39 -PBDT119.7097.45 23 PBT84.6366.20 28 NP57.1645.75 25

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 08:15 IST

