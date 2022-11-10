Tuni Textile Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 34.45% to Rs 17.60 croreNet profit of Tuni Textile Mills reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.45% to Rs 17.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.6013.09 34 OPM %2.502.52 -PBDT0.150.15 0 PBT0.070.06 17 NP0.06-0.02 LP
