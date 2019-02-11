Turner Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit rises 41.77% in the September 2018 quarter
Kashyap Tele-Medicines reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
REC standalone net profit rises 16.21% in the December 2018 quarter
Kush Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2018 quarter
A R C Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.13 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.36 croreNet profit of Turner Industries reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.360 0 OPM %5.560 -PBDT0.02-0.01 LP PBT0.02-0.01 LP NP0.02-0.01 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU