Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.99 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.42% to Rs 40.35 crore

Net Loss of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 7.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 23.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 40.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 37.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 44.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.85% to Rs 174.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 133.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

40.3534.96174.80133.59-15.81-59.07-18.88-29.65-6.27-22.82-34.44-41.85-7.99-22.53-37.91-44.18-7.99-23.10-37.91-44.75

