US: Stocks end higher
TV Vision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.67 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 81.41% to Rs 6.38 crore

Net Loss of TV Vision reported to Rs 21.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 81.41% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.3834.32 -81 OPM %-237.7714.57 -PBDT-15.144.50 PL PBT-21.67-2.51 -763 NP-21.67-2.51 -763

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 10:31 IST

