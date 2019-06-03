JUST IN
TV Vision reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.89 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.79% to Rs 27.63 crore

Net Loss of TV Vision reported to Rs 13.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 8.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 27.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 34.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 17.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.69% to Rs 117.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 123.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales27.6327.85 -1 117.27123.04 -5 OPM %-23.6718.20 --4.8320.59 - PBDT-6.947.84 PL -6.0215.76 PL PBT-13.890.90 PL -34.20-11.98 -185 NP-13.89-8.47 -64 -34.20-17.54 -95

