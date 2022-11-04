TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 59.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.04% to Rs 8560.76 crore

Net profit of TVS Motor Company rose 59.52% to Rs 386.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 242.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.04% to Rs 8560.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6483.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8560.766483.4212.5111.41762.14526.49549.82344.19386.31242.17

