Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 78.06% in the September 2022 quarter
TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 59.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.04% to Rs 8560.76 crore

Net profit of TVS Motor Company rose 59.52% to Rs 386.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 242.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.04% to Rs 8560.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6483.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8560.766483.42 32 OPM %12.5111.41 -PBDT762.14526.49 45 PBT549.82344.19 60 NP386.31242.17 60

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 17:59 IST

