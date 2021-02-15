TVS Motor Company enters into distribution partnership in UAE

TVS Motor Company announced today their new distribution partnership with Public Motors; part of the reputed Ghaf Investments L. L.

C, in the United Arab Emirates.

As a part of this association, a 2000 sq ft marquee showroom was inaugurated, along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. Apart from hosting a wide range of two-wheelers, the showroom will provide spare parts and feature a service facility.

Through this showroom, TVS Motor Company will introduce diverse product offerings that will cater to both the personal commuting and the delivery segments in the United Arab Emirates.

