TVS Motor Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 531.5, down 4.19% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.36% on the day, quoting at 15861.35. The Sensex is at 52850.29, down 2.73%.TVS Motor Company Ltd has eased around 19.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 17.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9896.65, down 4.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 528.25, down 4.78% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd tumbled 11.62% in last one year as compared to a 6.05% rally in NIFTY and a 9.95% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.33 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

