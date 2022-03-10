TVS Motor Company Ltd gains for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 564.8, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.32% in last one year as compared to a 10.59% jump in NIFTY and a 3.2% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 564.8, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.7% on the day, quoting at 16623.05. The Sensex is at 55724.49, up 1.97%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has slipped around 14.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 12.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9832.35, up 2.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 562.1, up 1.9% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 28.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

