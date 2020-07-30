JUST IN
TVS Motor Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 139.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 67.96% to Rs 1431.73 crore

Net loss of TVS Motor Company reported to Rs 139.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 142.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.96% to Rs 1431.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4468.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1431.734468.62 -68 OPM %-3.417.96 -PBDT-98.52327.88 PL PBT-189.60208.51 PL NP-139.07142.30 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 08:57 IST

