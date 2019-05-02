TVS Motor Company standalone net profit declines 19.19% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of TVS Motor Company declined 19.19% to Rs 133.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 165.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 4384.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4007.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.14% to Rs 670.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 662.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 18209.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15175.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4384.024007.24 9 18209.9215175.41 20 OPM %7.037.37 -7.877.74 - PBDT287.02286.41 0 1360.231217.37 12 PBT183.93192.05 -4 960.96878.64 9 NP133.83165.61 -19 670.14662.59 1

