TVS Motor Company standalone net profit declines 19.19% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.40% to Rs 4384.02 crore

Net profit of declined 19.19% to Rs 133.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 165.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 4384.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4007.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.14% to Rs 670.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 662.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 18209.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15175.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

