TVS Motor Company standalone net profit rises 15.57% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 26.10% to Rs 4663.98 croreNet profit of TVS Motor Company rose 15.57% to Rs 178.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 154.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.10% to Rs 4663.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3698.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4663.983698.67 26 OPM %8.068.12 -PBDT359.69292.78 23 PBT258.45210.36 23 NP178.39154.35 16
