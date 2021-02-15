TVS Motor expands in UAE; inaugurates marquee showroom in Dubai

The two- and three-wheeler maker announced its new distribution partnership with Public Motors, a part of the Ghaf Investments LLC, in the United Arab Emirates.

As a part of this association, a 2,000 sq ft marquee showroom was inaugurated, along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. Apart from hosting a wide range of two-wheelers, the showroom will provide spare parts and feature a service facility. Through this showroom, TVS Motor Company will introduce diverse product offerings that will cater to both the personal commuting and the delivery segments in the United Arab Emirates. The announcement was made during market hours today, 15 February 2021.

TVS Motor Company will launch the new 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 in the racing enthusiasts' super-premium segment. The company will also introduce their two popular global scooter models in the UAE, including the smart scooter, TVS NTORQ 125 (disc) and the body balance technology-enabled TVS WEGO. The commuter segment will be addressed by TVS Motor Company's flagship global products TVS HLX 150, HLX 100 and HLX 125.

Speaking on the occasion, R Dilip, the executive vice president of International Business, TVS Motor Company, said: "We are delighted to expand our presence in the UAE market with Public Motors and the reputed Ghaf Investments LLC. They have a rich experience in the region and are synonymous with Trust. This association is a strategic step towards expanding TVS Motor Company's market presence, driving innovation through best-in-class products and setting a customer experience benchmark. The marquee showroom demonstrates our continued commitment to the UAE and will offer a wide range of products across segments to delight our customers."

TVS Motor Company's consolidated net profit surged 84.7% to Rs 289.69 crore on 27.9% rise in net sales to Rs 6,094.91 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of TVS Motor Company fell 0.68% to Rs 631.65. TVS Motor Company is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer, and the flagship company of the $8.5 billion TVS Group.

