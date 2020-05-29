TVS Motor skids after Q4 PAT declines 47% YoY to Rs 74 cr

TVS Motor Company fell 1.19% to Rs 329 after consolidated net profit fell 47% to Rs 74.04 crore on 17.2% decline in net sales to Rs 4104.71 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 114.83 crore in Q4 March 2020, declining 47% from Rs 217.19 crore in Q4 March 2019. Current tax expenses declined 30% to Rs 62.53 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

During March 2020, the company incurred Rs 40.33 crore towards COVID-19 related expenses and reported as an exceptional item in the above financials. The company has provided Rs 22 crore towards onetime additional discount to liquidate BSIV vehicles during end March 2020 and the same is netted of against the revenue reported in the current quarter.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports registered 6.33 lakh units in Q4 March 2020, lower than 9.07 lakh units in Q4 March 2019. Motorcycle sales registered 2.80 lakh units in Q4 March 2020, lower than 3.75 lakh units in Q4 March 2019. Scooter sales for Q4 March 2020 is 1.67 lakh units, lower than the sales of 2.71 lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2018-19. Total export of two-wheelers and three-wheelers is 2.04 lakh units in the quarter under review as against 1.96 lakh units in Q4 March 2019 registering a growth of 4.2%. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review is 0.43 lakh units as against 0.42 lakh units during fourth quarter of 2018-19.

The auto maker said that the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the globe has resulted in uncertainty for businesses and individuals globally. Since 23 March 2020, the company's manufacturing facilities have been closed inadherence to the lockdown guidelines issued by the Government of India. This caused interruption to production and sales during this period. Post easing of the lockdown, the company has commenced its operations,with exhaustive safety measures to safeguard the health of the employees across all its factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh. Many dealers of the company across the country and overseas have also begun to open.

TVS Motor's consolidated net profit declined 11.4% to Rs 624.62 crore on a 6.5% decline in net sales to Rs 18849.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20) over the the year ended March 2019 (FY19).

TVS Motor Company is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of TVS group.

