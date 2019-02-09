JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Coastal Corporation takes note of Govt. subsidiary for setting up sea food processing unit
Business Standard

TVS Srichakra standalone net profit declines 23.85% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.19% to Rs 582.30 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra declined 23.85% to Rs 23.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 30.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 582.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 492.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales582.30492.69 18 OPM %10.7713.45 -PBDT50.3760.95 -17 PBT29.7043.66 -32 NP23.6030.99 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements