Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -25.30 croreNet loss of Twenty First Century Management Services reported to Rs 25.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -25.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 32.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -30.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs -2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-25.308.06 PL -30.81-2.54 -1113 OPM %102.4593.42 -106.95177.17 - PBDT-24.877.51 PL -31.86-4.41 -622 PBT-24.907.48 PL -31.97-4.55 -603 NP-25.027.88 PL -32.08-5.95 -439
