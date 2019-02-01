JUST IN
Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.13 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -6.70 crore

Net loss of Twenty First Century Management Services reported to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 30.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs -6.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 35.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales-6.7035.11 PL OPM %106.8799.09 -PBDT-7.0935.05 PL PBT-7.1335.00 PL NP-7.1330.50 PL

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:19 IST

