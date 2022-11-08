JUST IN
China Stocks fall on fresh Covid outbreaks
Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit rises 273.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.13% to Rs 354.57 crore

Net profit of Twenty First Century Printers rose 273.30% to Rs 39.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.13% to Rs 354.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 247.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales354.57247.72 43 OPM %16.2214.55 -PBDT48.5128.43 71 PBT32.6414.87 120 NP39.5710.60 273

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 14:41 IST

