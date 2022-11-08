Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit rises 273.30% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 43.13% to Rs 354.57 croreNet profit of Twenty First Century Printers rose 273.30% to Rs 39.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.13% to Rs 354.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 247.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales354.57247.72 43 OPM %16.2214.55 -PBDT48.5128.43 71 PBT32.6414.87 120 NP39.5710.60 273
