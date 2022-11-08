Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit rises 273.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.13% to Rs 354.57 crore

Net profit of Twenty First Century Printers rose 273.30% to Rs 39.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.13% to Rs 354.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 247.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.354.57247.7216.2214.5548.5128.4332.6414.8739.5710.60

